Exhibition showcasing 30 years of Kazakhstan’s Constitution unveiled in Astana

The exhibition was organized jointly with the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan. It features around 150 materials, exhibits, and documents from the museum, archival, and library collections of the Presidential Center, reflecting the evolution of constitutionalism in Kazakhstan.

The exhibition is divided into three sections:

“Steppe Laws — Treasury of Wisdom”

“Constitution — Foundation of Independence”

“Renewed Constitution — Basis of Modernization”

Among the unique exhibits are editions of the Constitution in Kazakh and Russian printed in Braille, prepared by the Constitutional Court in cooperation with the OSCE Program Office in Astana.

Photo credit: the Presidential Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan

“The updated 1995 Constitution supported the democratization of electoral law, strengthened the role of Parliament, expanded opportunities for government initiative while increasing its accountability, enhanced legislative regulation to ensure fairer access to natural resources, reopened access to the reestablished Constitutional Court, and reinforced the overall human rights protection system,” noted Sergey Udartsev, member of the working group on constitutional amendments.

This year, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Constitution, mountaineer and cultural figure Kairbek Alibek carried a copy of the Basic Law to the summit of Island Peak (6,180 m) in the Himalayas. The exhibition displays a photograph capturing this historic moment, symbolizing deep respect Kazakh people have for their Constitution.

Photo credit: the Presidential Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The opening ceremony gathered around 200 participants, including representatives of the Constitutional Court, the National Center for Human Rights, the Central Election Commission, the Institute of Legislation and Legal Information, the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President, the Institute of State History, the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the Prosecutor General’s Office, as well as public figures, scholars, educators, and cultural workers.

