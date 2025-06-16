Exact causes of Caspian seals' die-off determined, Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

The Caspian Sea decline and unfavorable climate factors pose a threat to seals. Shorter winters and a rise in air temperature, winter navigation, entanglement in fishing nets and other anthropogenic factors as well as the reduced sea ice, also negatively impact the reproduction of seals. In addition, a decline in seal immunity and exposure to various diseases, such as chronic toxicoses and distemper virus, may lead to a decrease in the species, the Ministry said in a statement.

Thus, a group of representatives of scientific organizations and competent state bodies identified distemper virus and acute pneumonia against enhanced susceptibility to infectious diseases due to a decline in seal immunity and their resistance as the primary causes of the death of most Caspian seals found in autumn 2022 and spring 2023.

Most of the washed-up seals last autumn were heavily decomposed, making it impossible to take samples for laboratory research.

According to representatives of scientific organizations, the hypothetical causes of the mass die-off of seals found in 2024 could be a highly pathogenic bird flu virus and neuroviral infection accompanied by immunodeficiency and asphyxiation due to natural gas release from the seafloor.

Recall that almost 2,000 dead seals were found along the Caspian Sea coast in Mangistau region last November.