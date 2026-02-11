Ex-South Korean president’s insurrection sentencing to be aired live
The Seoul Central District Court has authorized live coverage of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s sentencing trial on Feb. 19, Yonhap reports.
The trial followed his indictment for declaring martial law in December 2024.
The verdict will be delivered at 3 pm and aired using court-provided equipment, though minor delays may occur.
Yoon faces charges of leading an insurrection by conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to impose martial law without a national emergency. Prosecutor allege he deployed troops and police to block lawmakers from overturning his decree, and ordered the arrest of parliamentary leaders.
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk has sought the death penalty, calling Yoon the ringleader of a plot to seize control of the judiciary and legislature.
This marks the second time Yoon’s sentencing will be televised; in January he received a five-year prison term for obstructing investigators.
The upcoming hearing will also deliver verdicts for Kim and several other former security officials accused of aiding the alleged insurrection.