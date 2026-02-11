Ex-South Korean president’s insurrection sentencing to be aired live

The trial followed his indictment for declaring martial law in December 2024.

The verdict will be delivered at 3 pm and aired using court-provided equipment, though minor delays may occur.

Yoon faces charges of leading an insurrection by conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to impose martial law without a national emergency. Prosecutor allege he deployed troops and police to block lawmakers from overturning his decree, and ordered the arrest of parliamentary leaders.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk has sought the death penalty, calling Yoon the ringleader of a plot to seize control of the judiciary and legislature.

This marks the second time Yoon’s sentencing will be televised; in January he received a five-year prison term for obstructing investigators.

The upcoming hearing will also deliver verdicts for Kim and several other former security officials accused of aiding the alleged insurrection.