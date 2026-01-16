EN
    Ex-South Korean President Yoon sentenced to 5 years in prison over obstruction of justice, other charges

    11:07, 16 January 2026

    Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday on charges including the obstruction of investigators' attempt to detain him last year, Yonhap reports.

    Yoon Suk Yeol
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence in the first ruling on charges stemming from Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law in December 2024.

    Earlier, it was reported that a special counsel had demanded death penalty for South Korea’s ex president.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
