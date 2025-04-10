Ex-South Korean President to leave presidential residence Friday

"Yoon plans to leave the official residence at 5 p.m. Friday move to his private residence," a senior presidential official said in a press notice.

The Presidential Security Service (PSS) has reportedly completed organizing a private residence security team of about 40 people for Yoon. Under the current law, Yoon can receive protection from the PSS for up to 10 years.

Yoon's private residence is located at the Acrovista apartment complex in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, and he previously stayed there for six months even after his presidential inauguration in May 2022.

Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, are reportedly considering moving to another private residence in the capital area later because they own as many as 11 pet dogs and cats and the presence of security guards may cause some inconveniences for neighbors.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld Yoon’s impeachment and removed him from office.