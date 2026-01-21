EN
    Ex-South Korean PM sentenced to 23 years for role in insurrection

    12:14, 21 January 2026

    Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief declaration of martial law, Yonhap reports.

    Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The sentence exceeded the 15 years sought by prosecutors, with Judge Lee Jin-gwan citing Han’s failure to uphold constitutional duty and concerns he might destroy evidence.

    Han was found guilty of encouraging Cabinet action to support Yoon’s decree, including orders to cut utilities to critical media outlets, and later signing a revised proclamation to bolster its legitimacy.

    Han, the first Cabinet member punished over the December 3, 2024 decree, denied wrongdoing, claiming no prior knowledge of the plan.

    The martial law was overturned within six hours by the National Assembly.

    The ruling is expected to influence Yoon’s own trial, which concluded last week with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. A verdict is due February 19.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
