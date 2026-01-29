Aibek Smadiyarov appointed Advisor to Kazakh President – Press Secretary

He was born on July 7 in 1983 in Shymkent.

He graduated from the Abylai Khan Kazakh University of International Affairs and World Languages.

Throughout different years, Aibek Smadiyarov worked in the Foreign Ministry’s departments, Kazakh embassy in Hungary and Vietnam, the President’s press service, headed the Foreign Ministry’s press service, as well as held senior positions in the International Information Committee and the Communication Department of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aibek Smadiyarov had held the post as an official spokesperson at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Prior to the appointment served as head of the internal policy department at the Presidential Administration.

Earlier, the Head of State relieved Ruslan Zheldibay of his duties as the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan – Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.