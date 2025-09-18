Ex-president of Brazil Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after skin cancer treatment

Bolsonaro's symptoms have improved after intravenous infusion treatment, but he still needs clinical follow-up and regular review, according to the DF Star Hospital.

The hospital conducted a pathological examination on the skin lesions removed from him. The medical report showed that two of the eight skin lesions correspond to "squamous cell carcinoma in situ."

He returned to his residence around noon and continued his house arrest.

The former president was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to vomiting, dizziness and a drop in blood pressure.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court on Sept. 11 sentenced the ex-president to 27 years and three months in prison for attempting a coup in 2022.

On Aug. 4, the court ruled that Bolsonaro be placed under house arrest for non-compliance with previous legal restrictions tied to an investigation for his alleged involvement in the coup plot.