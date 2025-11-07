Ex-Korean President Yoon, wife to appear in court on same day for 1st time

Yoon is scheduled to attend one of his trials related to his failed martial law imposition in December over his alleged attempt to obstruct his detention by investigators in January and involvement in deleting secure phone records from servers.

Kim, the former first lady, is standing trial for corruption and other charges, including her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and the meddling of candidate nominations for elections.

Yoon had not attended his two martial law trials since being placed under arrest a second time in July but recently resumed his court appearances as key witnesses began to testify.

Kim has been present at every trial session since the court proceedings began in September. She has been held in custody since Aug. 12.

Both trials on Friday were set to begin at around 10:15 a.m., but the couple was not expected to overlap as correctional authorities had arranged to prevent any encounter between the two.

Yoon and Kim have been held at separate detention centers.

Earlier, it was reported that the special counsel had extended the probe into former Korean President Yoon by 30 days.