Ex-Korean president Yoon to attend court hearing on Fri. over martial law

In addition to an ongoing insurrection trial, a special counsel team investigating the case has additionally indicted Yoon for allegedly abusing his authority and obstructing the exercise of rights.

"(Yoon) will attend the court hearing for the new case on Friday," his legal team said in a statement, citing legal procedures that mandate his attendance for the first court hearing.

Yoon, who has remained in custody since July, has not shown up for court hearings for the 10th consecutive time in a trial on his charges of leading an insurrection, citing health reasons.

Alongside the first court hearing for the new case on Friday, the Seoul Central District Court is also set to hold a hearing for his bail on the same day.

Yoon filed for bail last week, citing his right to defend himself and issues with his health.

As reported previously, the former first lady Kim's trial on corruption charges is set to begin September 24.