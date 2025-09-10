Ex-first lady Kim's trial on corruption charges to begin Sept. 24

The Seoul Central District Court set Sept. 24 as the date for the first hearing of the trial, after Kim, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was indicted with physical detention on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation on Aug. 29.

Specifically, Kim is accused of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme from 2009-2012 and receiving free opinion polls together with her husband from a self-proclaimed power broker ahead of the presidential election in 2022.

Additionally, she is suspected of receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman acquaintance in exchange for business favors in 2022.

Kim has been under custody since a court issued a warrant for her arrest on Aug. 12.

Kim and her husband will become the first former presidential couple to stand trial under arrest simultaneously, as Yoon is also jailed and being tried on insurrection charges over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

Earlier, it was reported that the shaman linked to ex-first lady of South Korea was indicted on bribery charges.