Ex-Korean President Yoon indicted again, faces eighth trial

Special counsel Kwon Chang-young's team said it charged Yoon with abuse of power in its first indictment against the jailed former president.

With the new indictment, Yoon is standing a total of eight trials in connection with his imposition of martial law in December 2024, his wife's alleged corruption and other offenses.

Prior to Wednesday, the number was down to seven after the Supreme Court last month finalized a seven-year prison term for his obstruction of investigators' attempt to detain him following his martial law bid.

The latest indictment concerns allegations that Yoon instructed the presidential National Security Office and the foreign ministry immediately after declaring martial law to send messages justifying the emergency order to key nations, including the U.S., Britain, Japan and members of the European Union.

Shin Won-sik, the then national security adviser, allegedly executed the order together with his deputy, Kim Tae-hyo, through the National Intelligence Service.

Shin was also indicted Wednesday on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection and abuse of power.

Earlier, it was reported that former President Yoon had been handed a suspended prison term over election law violations.