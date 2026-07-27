Ex-Korean president Yoon handed suspended prison term over election law violations

The Seoul Central District Court handed down an 18-month prison term for Yoon, suspended for three years, after finding him guilty of making false statements as the main opposition People Power Party's (PPP) presidential candidate ahead of the election in March 2022.

If Yoon's conviction is finalized with a fine of at least 1 million won (US$685) or a jail term, the PPP is required to return the 39.7 billion won it was reimbursed in election campaign expenses under the election law.

Earlier, it was reported that a Seoul district court had sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to two years in prison after finding him partially guilty of accepting illegal political funds in the form of free opinion polls from a self-proclaimed power broke.