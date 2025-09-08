Shaman linked to ex-first lady of South Korea indicted on bribery charges

Jeon Seong-bae, better known as Geonjin, was indicted with physical detention on charges of violating the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation, special counsel Min Joong-ki's team said.

Jeon, who has been under arrest since Aug. 21, faces charges of conspiring with the former first lady to receive a diamond necklace, two Chanel bags and other gifts worth a total of 80 million won (US$57,000) from a Unification Church official in 2022.

The gifts were then delivered to Kim along with requests for favors from the then administration of her husband Yoon Suk Yeol for various projects pushed by the Church, according to the special counsel's indictment.

The shaman is also accused of demanding an advisory position at the Church and receiving a total of 30 million won in exchange for his mediation.

In other instances, Jeon allegedly took 45 million won worth of gifts and benefits from a company from 2022 until early this year in return for requesting favors in a tax investigation and a criminal case involving the firm.

He also allegedly accepted 160 million won from a different company from 2022 until 2023 in return for requesting business favors on its behalf.

Meanwhile, ahead of the June 2022 local elections, Jeon allegedly received 100 million won from a candidate and now member of the North Gyeongsang Province legislature in exchange for his help in securing the nomination of the then ruling People Power Party.

The special counsel team said it will continue to investigate other allegations surrounding the shaman, including his suspected involvement in a campaign to recruit Unification Church members as members of the PPP to back Rep. Kweon Seong-dong's bid as party leader in the March 2023 national convention.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korean singer Psy was under police probe over alleged medical law violation.