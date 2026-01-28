EN
    Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison in corruption trial

    11:42, 28 January 2026

     A court sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to one year and eight months in prison Wednesday after finding her guilty of accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church, Yonhap reports. 

    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The Seoul Central District Court, however, acquitted Kim on charges of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and violating the Political Funds Act.

    Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team had sought a 15-year prison term for Kim.

    Ex-South Korean President Yoon sentenced to 5 years in prison over obstruction of justice, other charges.

