Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison in corruption trial
11:42, 28 January 2026
A court sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to one year and eight months in prison Wednesday after finding her guilty of accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church, Yonhap reports.
The Seoul Central District Court, however, acquitted Kim on charges of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and violating the Political Funds Act.
Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team had sought a 15-year prison term for Kim.
