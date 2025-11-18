The International Crimes Tribunal found her guilty on several counts related to the government response to student-led demonstrations that preceded her removal from office in July 2024. Authorities reported that about 1,400 people died during the unrest. Hasina, who has lived in India since leaving Bangladesh, was tried in absentia.

She rejected all accusations before the verdict, saying the proceedings were politically driven and did not meet fair-trial standards. The ruling places India in a challenging position as Bangladesh has formally requested her extradition. New Delhi has not indicated that it plans to comply, making the implementation of the sentence unlikely at present. Hasina led Bangladesh for 15 years, during which the country recorded notable economic growth.

However, the final period of her tenure was marked by growing criticism from political rivals and civil society groups. The 2024 protests began with calls to reform government job quotas and later expanded into a broader political dispute, ending with the formation of an interim government led by economist and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

UN human rights officials called the judgment significant for families seeking accountability while expressing opposition to the use of capital punishment. A UN report published in February described concerns about the scale of the violence during the unrest. Security was increased in Dhaka ahead of the announcement. Supporters of the interim authorities gathered near the tribunal, and police reported several small explosions in recent days. Families of those who died during the protests told local media they hoped the ruling would bring clarity to the events of last year. Hasina’s state-appointed lawyer said he was disappointed by the outcome and noted that he could not file an appeal because his clients were not present.

Last week, her legal team submitted an urgent complaint to the United Nations, arguing that the tribunal did not provide necessary procedural safeguards. Hasina has repeatedly stated that any case against her should be evaluated by an international court. The Awami League, Hasina’s political party, was banned earlier this year.

A parliamentary election is scheduled for February 2026, and analysts say the verdict may affect the party’s future participation in national politics. Observers in Dhaka noted that the ruling may bring some acknowledgement to families seeking answers but may not ease longstanding political divisions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on youth-driven protest movements in Nepal and Mexico, where large groups of young people mobilized to voice social and political concerns, reflecting a broader global trend of youth participation in public life.