Gen Z-linked protests sweep Mexico after mayor’s killing

Large crowds gathered in Mexico City, where a small group pushed through the main demonstration and struck fencing near the National Palace, leading to clashes with police. Officers used tear gas and fire extinguishers during the confrontation. According to city public safety secretary Pablo Vázquez, 100 police officers were injured, with 40 taken to hospitals. Around 20 civilians were also treated for injuries. Authorities detained 20 people and referred another 20 for administrative violations.

Screenshot from video / skynews.com.au

Marches took place in several states, including Michoacan, where concern has grown since Manzo was fatally shot at a public Day of the Dead event on November 1. The mobilization drew participants of various ages, including students and local residents.

CAPITAL CHAOS: Protests over corruption erupted into violence in Mexico City, leaving more than 100 officers injured. The unrest follows the assassination of a mayor who accused the president of failing to crack down on cartels. pic.twitter.com/3A4KhuohqG — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 16, 2025

A group calling itself “Generation Z Mexico,” which circulated a manifesto online, said it is non-partisan and represents young people who want stronger efforts to address violence and improve public safety. Generation Z commonly refers to people born between 1997 and 2012 and is a label adopted by youth movements in other countries.

Government officials questioned the origins of Saturday’s demonstrations, saying they believe political opponents helped organize parts of the rallies and that social media activity around the event included automated accounts. President Claudia Sheinbaum called for demonstrations to remain peaceful and reiterated that public gatherings should not turn violent.

Youth-led demonstrations in Mexico follow a broader global pattern. As Qazinform News Agency earlier reported, similar Gen Z-driven protests were recently reported in Nepal, where young activists mobilized nationwide over political and social concerns.