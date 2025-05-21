Everything unveiled at Google I/O 2025: AI takes center stage

Gemini Ultra — new subscription

Google announced the Gemini Ultra subscription priced at $249.99 per month. The package includes access to the Veo 3 video generator, Flow video editing application, and Deep Think mode for the Gemini 2.5 Pro model that hasn’t launched yet. Subscribers also receive enhanced capabilities in NotebookLM and the Whisk image editing app, access to Project Mariner tools, 30TB of cloud storage, and YouTube Premium.

Content creation technologies

The company introduced Veo 3, a video creation tool capable of generating not only visuals but also sound effects, ambient noise, and dialogue. Google also showcased Imagen 4, an updated image generator that, according to the company, runs up to 10 times faster than its previous version and can create detailed images with a resolution up to 2K.

AI agents

The conference featured demonstrations of new agent technologies. Project Mariner is an AI tool that can independently browse websites and perform actions on behalf of users, such as purchasing tickets or ordering groceries.

Stitch is a tool designed for creating user interfaces for web and mobile applications based on text prompts or images. Google has also expanded access to Jules, a developer assistant that can analyze code, create pull requests on GitHub, and complete backlog tasks.

Search service updates

Google Search is getting an AI Mode feature for handling complex, multi-step queries. Later this summer, Search Live is expected to launch, analyzing camera images in real-time.

Beam video conferencing technology

Beam (formerly Starline) is a video conferencing system using six cameras and a specialized display to create a presence effect. The system converts video into three-dimensional imagery, tracks head movements, and runs at 60 fps. When used with Google Meet, it enables simultaneous speech translation while preserving the speaker's voice characteristics.

Android and Wear OS

Wear OS 6 received a design update with unified fonts for tiles and the ability to synchronize app colors with watch faces. Google Play has been enhanced with subscription management tools, topic pages, and an updated checkout interface.

