Every soldier must feel safe: Kazakh defense minister on military reform

According to the Defense Ministry's press service, the focus is on implementing the instructions of the President – Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for a comprehensive overhaul of the army in light of modern threats, armed conflicts, the rapid development of military technology, and the need to ensure safety in military service.

The main emphasis will be on raising real combat readiness, improving the command system, enhancing the quality of combat training, and developing weapons and military equipment.

Boosting service members' morale is designated an essential component of the reforms. Commanders have been tasked with fostering a healthy moral and psychological climate in military units, improving the quality of educational work, and upgrading service and living conditions for troops. Priority must be given to safety in military service and to preventing and firmly stamping out hazing.

The minister stressed the need to revise approaches to training servicemen. Training must align as closely as possible with present-day combat conditions, be based on practical experience and analysis of contemporary conflicts, and account for new ways of using unmanned systems, electronic warfare, reconnaissance, communications, and other technologies.

Special attention is given to preparing units for their assigned missions. Commanders have been instructed to ensure high proficiency, cohesion of units, and constant readiness to act under any conditions.

Another area of the reforms will be improving the command and control system. Plans include further digitalization of processes, along with reducing excessive administrative procedures, reporting, and meetings of no practical value. Freed-up resources must be directed straight to improving the troops' combat capability.

Efforts to improve the army's logistics will continue. Procurement and distribution of resources must be based on troops' real needs and combat training priorities. The minister ordered rational and efficient use of budget funds, the elimination of wasteful spending, and greater transparency in decision-making.

"The army must develop not for the sake of reporting figures or show events. Every process, every decision, and every allocated resource must produce a practical result and aim at raising the combat capability of the Armed Forces. Every soldier must feel safe," the defense minister said.

The meeting also covered the progress of the comprehensive audit of the Defense Ministry, ordered by the Head of State. Heads of structural units were tasked with assisting the commission as needed and providing all requested information.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Security Council is to review the army reform plan in October.