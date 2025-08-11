Evacuation orders lifted after brush fire uproots thousands in southern California

The Canyon fire, which ignited Thursday in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles, had quickly scorched 8.4 square miles (21.9 square kilometers) by 11 am (1500GMT) Friday, according to officials.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the blaze was 28% contained. Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings, indicating a continued potential threat to life and property.

They had affected nearly 4,200 residents in Los Angeles County, along with another 12,500 under evacuation warnings, according to fire officials.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze and were taken to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” said the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They are expected to fully recover.

Ventura County officials said crews were making “good progress in suppressing the blaze,” thanks to “favorable weather” and repeated water and retardant drops by firefighting aircraft.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued wildfire smoke advisories for parts of Los Angeles County, with air quality issues expected to linger through Sunday morning.

Officials warned that fine particles in wildfire smoke can penetrate deep into the lungs, increasing the risks for asthma, lung cancer and other chronic diseases.

“If first responders tell you to leave, go without hesitation,” LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. “Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed.”

Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Dowd said the blaze was “a very dynamic situation,” caused by hot, dry weather, steep and rugged terrain and dry fuel.

A total of 250 firefighters were active in the evacuation zones. Helicopters and other air support also took part in battling the blaze from above, according to Dowd.

The Canyon fire came on the heels of a second massive wildfire in Central California.

The Gifford wildfire was sparked in the Los Padres National Forest and has burned 154 square miles (399 square kilometers) of land as of Thursday, making it the largest wildfire in the state this year. Fire officials said the massive wildfire grew out of at least four smaller fires that erupted last Friday.

The Gifford fire is burning not far from the city of Santa Maria, where about 110,000 residents are on notice of having to possibly evacuate if the fire spreads further.

The cause of both fires is currently under investigation.

State fire officials said the wildfire risk will be elevated through the weekend across much of inland California, which is currently experiencing an intense heatwave.

"In southern California, the threat is driven by persistent drought, high grass loads, and weakening coastal moisture," according to a news release by the state's fire department.

