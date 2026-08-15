EV imports to Uzbekistan grow 2.6-fold

Compared with the corresponding period of the previous year, imports increased by 23.5 thousand units, or by a factor of 2.6.

The highest number of electric vehicles imported was from China, totaling 37,560 units. This was followed by Hong Kong SAR, China with 141 units, the Republic of Korea with 80 units, Germany with 42 units, and the United States with 21 units. Additionally, 30 electric vehicles came from various other countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan is set to begin producing electric vehicles under the national BARS brand.