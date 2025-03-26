EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas to visit Kazakhstan March 28

According to the website of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan, discussions will focus on a wide range of issues, including preparation for the first ever EU-Central Asia Summit set to take place on April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Ahead of the meeting, the HR/VP will meet bilaterally with the Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan - Raşit Meredow - and Tajikistan - Sirojiddin Muhriddin, as well as with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, reads the statement.

Kaja Kallas will then travel to Tashkent in Uzbekistan where she will meet with Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. She will then travel onwards to Almaty, Kazakhstan, where she will meet, on Friday 28 March, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu. She will also meet bilaterally with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As earlier reported, President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar is set to undertake an official visit to Kazakhstan on March 31-April 1 this year.