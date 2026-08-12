EU’s new packaging rules take effect: What consumers and businesses need to know

The measures are part of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which entered into force in February 2025. They are intended to address environmental challenges linked to packaging, strengthen the EU Single Market through common rules and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels from which plastic packaging is almost entirely made.

According to the Commission, a key measure taking effect is a restriction on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food-contact packaging. Food-contact packaging containing PFAS above strict limits will no longer be allowed on the EU market.

PFAS, often known as “forever chemicals,” are highly persistent substances that can accumulate in the environment and the human body. They have been used in food packaging such as takeaway containers, fast-food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, bakery paper and pizza boxes to repel water and grease.

The new rules will also harmonise definitions for manufacturers and producers responsible for extended producer responsibility. Certain packaging will require markings and information so that manufacturers or importers can be identified and contacted as needed.

Additional requirements will be introduced gradually. From 2028, a harmonised packaging labelling system will apply across the EU to facilitate waste sorting and improve recycling and composting efficiency.

Most obligations will apply from 2030, including measures to reduce packaging waste through limits on empty space and reuse targets. The regulation will also require the use of recycled plastic waste in new plastic packaging and require all packaging to be recyclable.

The European Commission said the regulation is intended to support a more circular economy by keeping materials in use longer and increasing the recovery and use of secondary raw materials. The measures are expected to reduce resource extraction, waste generation, greenhouse gas emissions, water use and environmental costs in the packaging sector.

The EU had projected that, without action, packaging waste would increase by 19% by 2030, while plastic packaging waste could rise by as much as 46%.

The Commission said it will continue working with Member States, industry and civil society to support the practical implementation of the new rules and has published guidance and frequently asked questions to help businesses and authorities comply.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tunisia moved to ban single-use plastic bags nationwide through a bill to combat plastic pollution, protect public health, and facilitate Tunisia’s transition to a circular economy.