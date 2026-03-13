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    Eurozone industrial output down 1.5% in January

    22:13, 13 March 2026

    Industrial production in the euro area fell 1.5% in January compared to the previous month, according to data released Friday by Eurostat, Anadolu reports. 

    Eurozone industrial output down 1.5% in January
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    On an annual basis, industrial output in the eurozone declined 1.2% in January.

    Across the European Union, industrial production dropped 1.6% month-on-month and fell 0.6% compared with the same month last year.

    Among EU member states, the sharpest monthly decline in industrial output was seen in Ireland, where production fell 9.8%.

    Luxembourg followed with a 4.3% drop, while Sweden posted a 4.1% decline.

    The largest monthly increase was seen in Portugal, where industrial output rose 4.2%.

    Latvia followed with a 3.3% increase while Lithuania saw a 2.7% gain.

    On an annual basis, the steepest contraction was in Luxembourg, where production fell 14.9%.

    Ireland saw a 13.1% drop while Bulgaria posted an 8.6% decline.

    The highest annual increases were seen in Latvia, where output rose 13.3%, followed by Denmark with an 11.5% climb and Estonia with a 5.9% rise.

    Previously, it was reported Jordan’s industrial production edges up 0.62% year on year in January. 

    World News Europe Industry Statistics EU
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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