Europe’s electric car sales pass 1M milestone in H1

EVs accounted for 17.4% of the European car market in January-June, up 3.6 percentage points in market share, with Denmark leading with a 19-point increase, followed by Norway with 9.2, Belgium with 8, Finland with 7.2, and Austria with 5.6 points, the data showed.

EVs enjoyed their highest market share in Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Finland, while Croatia, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, and Italy had the lowest EV shares in their car markets in the first half of the year.

Volkswagen led in EV sales across Europe in the first half with 135,427 units sold — a surge of 78% year-on-year.

Tesla came in second despite a 33% decline in sales fueled by political controversy, reaching 109,262 units, while BMW saw a 15% rise to 94,658 sales.

Audi sold 74,561 EVs in the region, followed by Skoda with 71,789, Renault with 64,402, Kia with 55,915, Mercedes with 55,428, Volvo with 49,219, and Hyundai with 46,380 units.

Outside the top 10 were Peugeot with 43,679 units sold, BYD with 41,270, Cupra with 37,372, Ford with 35,239, Citroen with 33,557, Opel with 28,95, MINI with 27,617, MG with 24,744, Polestar with 22,744, and Toyota with 19,432.

Dacia sold 18,39 EVs in the first six months of the year, followed by Porsche with 18,192, Fiat with 14,577, Nissan with 11,470, and Xpeng with 8,346 EVs, according to the data.

Earlier, it was reported electric cars account for less than 1% of the total cars on the road in Kazakhstan.