European ski resorts could face high snow shortage risk, WMO warns

According to a joint report by the WMO and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), 53% of 2,234 European ski resorts could face very high snow supply risks in the absence of artificial snowmaking under this warming scenario.

The report highlights the growing impact of climate change on winter sports and mountain tourism, as rising temperatures, declining snow cover and retreating glaciers make snow conditions increasingly unpredictable.

The effects are already visible. During the 2025-2026 season, weather conditions forced the cancellation of 25 Ski World Cup races, according to FIS. Meanwhile, Switzerland's glaciers recorded their second-largest annual mass loss on record in 2026, surpassed only by the loss recorded in 2022.

The report also notes that snow cover duration has declined by an average of five days per decade across nearly all regions, with the decline particularly pronounced at lower elevations.

These changes are putting pressure on ski infrastructure. Although artificial snowmaking has become essential for many resorts, its effectiveness depends on suitable temperatures and humidity. Reduced water availability and rising energy costs can further complicate operations.

The WMO and FIS recommend using weather and climate information to improve decision-making in daily operations, seasonal planning and long-term adaptation.

The joint report provides guidance on using observations, nowcasting, weather forecasts, seasonal outlooks and climate projections to support decisions on lift operations, snowmaking, staffing, infrastructure and adaptation strategies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Swiss glaciers lost more than 5% of their ice volume in 2026 amid intense heatwaves and a low-snow winter.