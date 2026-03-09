European gas prices surge past $800 amid Middle East tensions

April futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around 820 US dollars per 1,000 cubic meters, equivalent to 68.635 euros per MWh based on current exchange rates.

The sharp increase reflects a 27% rise since the start of the trading day, driven by escalating conflict in the Middle East and rising oil futures.

Recall that the price of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery exceeded 119 US dollars per barrel on London's ICE Exchange for the first time since June 17, 2022, according to trading data.