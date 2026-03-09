Brent crude oil price exceeds $119 per barrel for first time since June 17, 2022
08:22, 9 March 2026
The price of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery exceeded 119 US dollars per barrel on London's ICE Exchange for the first time since June 17, 2022, according to trading data, TASS reports.
As of 5:30 a.m. Moscow time (2:30 a.m. GMT), oil was trading at $119.36 per barrel (up 28.77%).
By 5:35 a.m. Moscow time (2:35 a.m. GMT), the price of oil was at $117.8 per barrel (up 27.09%).
Earlier, the National Bank of Kazakhstan revised oil price forecast for 2026 upwards citing instability in the Middle East.