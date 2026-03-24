European companies to localize production of modern agricultural machinery in Kazakhstan

In particular, visits were organized to the production facilities of companies such as John Deere, Dewulf, Vervaet, and Väderstad, which manufacture tractors, equipment for root crop cultivation, machinery for sugar beet harvesting and fertilizer application, as well as solutions for seeding and soil processing.

During the working trip, the delegation familiarized itself with production processes and held talks with the leadership of the enterprises on the localization of manufacturing within Kazakhstan.

As a result of the meetings, agreements were reached to localize several types of modern high-performance machinery in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement worth $2.5 billion during the talks with Csaba Lejko, president of John Deere CIS and Central Asia, as part of his U.S. visit.

The document provides for the production of at least 3,000 John Deere agricultural machines over the next five years at the facilities of AgromashHolding KZ JSC. In addition, it envisions the establishment of at least three service centers and the development of a personnel training system.