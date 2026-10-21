Europe builds a new front against Starlink

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone have signed a letter of intent to explore a joint bid for Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) spectrum, according to a joint announcement.

The initiative aims to give mobile operators across Europe open and fair access to satellite connectivity services, allowing them to offer direct-to-device (D2D) connections to customers. The model is intended to encourage competition, reduce market fragmentation and give consumers more choice.

The four companies said the project would help provide coverage in underserved areas, improve the resilience of public networks and protect critical communications. It would also support the development of a European satellite constellation.

Under the proposed arrangement, the operators would establish ground network infrastructure and carry out key coordination and monitoring functions in Europe. They do not plan to invest directly in a satellite constellation. Instead, they would select a satellite partner to provide the space infrastructure and technical expertise.

The partnership would combine the operators’ existing mobile networks, customer bases and market access with a satellite provider’s technology and experience in deploying satellite systems.

The letter of intent does not replace the operators’ existing satellite partnerships. The companies have yet to select a satellite partner or confirm a joint bid.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that SpaceX announced an agreement to acquire nationwide wireless spectrum licenses in the US.