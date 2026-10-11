SpaceX takes major step toward becoming US mobile carrier with Starlink

The deal would give SpaceX access to up to 14 MHz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band, subject to final approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The additional frequencies are expected to improve mobile coverage, particularly indoors, as signals in the 800 MHz band can better penetrate walls and other obstacles. SpaceX said most smartphones already support these frequencies.

The newly acquired low-band spectrum would work alongside Starlink Mobile's global 2 GHz mid-band frequencies, which the company intends to use to deliver greater network capacity across the US.

Once the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained, SpaceX plans to integrate its satellite network with ground-based telecommunications infrastructure. The combined system is designed to provide mobile connectivity both indoors and outdoors, including in remote locations beyond the reach of conventional cellular networks.

In a separate development, SpaceX said the FCC had approved its application for a next-generation Starlink Mobile constellation, authorizing the deployment of 15,000 satellites designed to operate globally using 2 GHz spectrum.

According to the company, its upcoming V2 satellites will offer more than 100 times the bandwidth of the current generation, enabling high-speed connectivity directly to standard smartphones without requiring hardware modifications.

The FCC has also cleared the use of additional frequency bands, allowing the new satellites to connect through Starlink's existing network of ground gateways, SpaceX said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that SpaceX launched its massive Starship rocket from its Texas site, marking the vehicle's first operational mission to deploy satellites into Earth's orbit.