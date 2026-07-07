Supreme Audit Chamber reports recovery of 128 billion tenge in H1 2026

The Head of State was briefed on the Supreme Audit Chamber's performance in the first half of 2026.

Alikhan Smailov said that 13 major state audits were conducted during the reporting period, covering 5.8 trillion tenge in financial resources. The inspections covered local executive bodies in several regions, Fund of Problem Loans JSC, Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC, Kazpost JSC, Aktau Sea Commercial Port JSC, healthcare infrastructure, and various government agencies.

The Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber also reported that 128 billion tenge have been returned to the state budget as a result of addressing identified violations. A total of 35 recommendations and 413 directives were issued to the Government and audit entities.

Additionally, in line with the President's instructions to improve the budget process, a number of initiatives from the Supreme Audit Chamber have been incorporated into national legislation. These include new rules for macroeconomic forecasting, enhanced treasury control over state spending, and a ban on budget adjustments in the fourth quarter.

Smailov also briefed the Head of State on measures to enhance transparency and efficiency in privatization procedures and to improve regulatory mechanisms in the agricultural sector.

According to him, 20 state audits are planned for completion in the second half of 2026, four of which will be conducted on the direct instruction of the President. These will cover the city of Shymkent, the Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, and support mechanisms for pharmaceutical producers.

Audits will also cover the gas industry, the investment sector, the activities of Jasyl Damu JSC and KazAvtoZhol National Company JSC, selected national projects, the "Auyl – El Besigi" project, and several other areas.

Furthermore, the draft 2027–2029 state budget will also be assessed as part of cooperation with the new Qurultay.

Following the meeting, President Tokayev issued several instructions to improve the state audit system, focusing on cutting-edge digital solutions and AI technologies.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan's budget revenues hit ₸21.4 trillion in 2025.