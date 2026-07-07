Euronews chief: Kazakh is an international language

He said that in 13-14 years of regular visits to Kazakhstan, he has seen the country develop under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's leadership, with progress visible across all areas, including infrastructure, AI, and digitalization, and more. He also congratulated Kazakhstan on the adoption of the new Constitution, calling it a landmark event and a unique step toward democratization. Such changes, he noted, show that Kazakhstan is moving in the right direction.

Pedro Vargas David also highlighted that Kazakh is a language not only of Asia but also of Europe, Eurasia as a whole. He explained that since part of Kazakhstan's territory lies in Europe, Kazakh can also be considered a European language. He added that Kazakh now joins English, French, German, Russian, and Portuguese, and other languages as a broadcast language, making it accessible to viewers across the EU and beyond — which is why they consider it an international language and see the launch as a positive and timely step.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Euronews is launching broadcasts in Kazakh.