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    Euronews chief: Kazakh is an international language

    21:22, 7 July 2026

    Euronews Chairman Pedro Vargas David praised Kazakhstan's new Constitution at a briefing in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Euronews chief: Kazakh is an international language
    Photo source: Akorda

    He said that in 13-14 years of regular visits to Kazakhstan, he has seen the country develop under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's leadership, with progress visible across all areas, including infrastructure, AI, and digitalization, and more. He also congratulated Kazakhstan on the adoption of the new Constitution, calling it a landmark event and a unique step toward democratization. Such changes, he noted, show that Kazakhstan is moving in the right direction.

    Pedro Vargas David also highlighted that Kazakh is a language not only of Asia but also of Europe, Eurasia as a whole. He explained that since part of Kazakhstan's territory lies in Europe, Kazakh can also be considered a European language. He added that Kazakh now joins English, French, German, Russian, and Portuguese, and other languages as a broadcast language, making it accessible to viewers across the EU and beyond — which is why they consider it an international language and see the launch as a positive and timely step.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Euronews is launching broadcasts in Kazakh.

    Kazakhstan Mass media TV Kazakhstan and Europe Kazakh language Culture Europe
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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