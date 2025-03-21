Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans

It emphasised the importance of maritime security, environmental sustainability, and conservation in the face of the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

In a statement following Euro Summit in Brussels, the Council welcomed the European Commission’s intention to introduce an ambitious, comprehensive, and forward-looking European Ocean Charter. This charter, aligned with the competencies of the EU and its member states, aims to strengthen ocean and marine health, energy security, maritime security, food security, sustainable fisheries, and a competitive and sustainable blue economy within the EU. It will also place particular emphasis on coastal and island communities while contributing to science-based global ocean knowledge and responsible ocean governance.

In a related context, the European Council reviewed the preparatory work for the upcoming United Nations Ocean Conference, scheduled to take place in Nice from 9th to 13th June. It called for increased global action and ambition, including the expedited ratification of the treaty under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) concerning the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. Additionally, it urged further progress in ocean protection and governance at the international level.

To note, The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reports that global sea ice reached a record low in February 2025, continuing a trend of shrinking ice coverage. Data is based on ERA5 reanalysis, using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations.