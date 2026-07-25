Euro banknotes to get makeover under ECB redesign plans

ECB is marking a key step in the redesign of the currency, which is expected to enter circulation in the coming years.

The ECB has launched an online public survey inviting people across Europe to share their views on the proposed designs. The Governing Council will consider the feedback before selecting the final design, with a decision expected by the end of 2026.

Watch live from 16:15 CET: President Christine @Lagarde unveils the shortlisted design proposals for our future banknotes https://t.co/88YqJ0NDN3 pic.twitter.com/JEwMoSF8Ah — European Central Bank (@ecb) July 23, 2026

The redesign aims to make euro banknotes more secure, sustainable, accessible, and representative of Europe’s shared identity and values. According to ECB President Christine Lagarde, the update comes more than 20 years after the current banknotes were introduced.

“After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds,” said Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB.

They carry my signature, but these are your banknotes.



Now it’s your turn to help shape what they’ll look like in the future.



Take part in the survey before 21 September and tell us which of the design proposals you’d like to see in your wallet https://t.co/2WiJdeIQNv pic.twitter.com/uBmbetV5aC — Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) July 23, 2026

The new series will also incorporate advanced security features to help combat counterfeiting, improve accessibility for all users, and reduce the environmental impact of banknote production.

The shortlisted designs are based on two themes selected by the ECB’s Governing Council: “European culture” and “Rivers and birds.” The first highlights Europe’s rich cultural heritage and shared identity, while the second symbolizes unity, freedom, and the continent’s connection to nature.

Ten selected design proposals for the next series of euro banknotes have been unveiled.



Explore the proposals and tell us which ones you prefer.



Have your say https://t.co/VvcczFFxX3 pic.twitter.com/mZGWAdaz62 — European Central Bank (@ecb) July 23, 2026

More than 1,200 graphic designers from across Europe applied to participate in the 2025 design competition. An independent jury selected 25 finalists, and their proposals were narrowed to ten designs.

Following the final design decision, the ECB plans to begin developing and producing the new banknotes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Mint had begun producing a one-dollar coin featuring President Donald Trump to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary.