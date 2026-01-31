Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin opened the first meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Council in Moscow.

Addressing Council members and representatives of observer states, Serik Zhumangarin revealed the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 2026.

He said the President of Kazakhstan outlined the following key areas for 2026. It is suggested to focus on introducing artificial intelligence tools across economic sectors, using the Union’s logistics potential, digitalization of industry and agriculture, removing barriers in mutual trade and expanding trade and economic cooperation with third countries.

He emphasized only 42 out of 77 approved common processes have been implemented so far.

Full integration of information systems of authorized bodies is needed to ensure free movement of goods within the Union.

Among the priorities is ‘seamless transit’. The point at issue is full-scale use of navigation seals, a single transit declaration, and unified mechanisms for customs duty payments that directly affect the speed and cost of transportation.

Special attention will be paid to cooperative projects. Five projects involving companies from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Russia were already approved.

They are purposed to expand cooperation portfolios, increase joint production, generate jobs, and raise localization levels.

To expand markets, it is proposed to promote trade agreements with third countries as a key source of sustainable growth for businesses in EAEU member states.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Saint Petersburg.