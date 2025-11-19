Eurasian Development Bank to provide USD 5.3 mln grant for irrigation modernization in Kazakhstan

The agreement was signed by Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia and Deputy Chairman of the EDB Board Ruslan Dalenov.

The project, scheduled for several years, aims to create a National Water Resources Information System, introduce forecasting tools and optimal water distribution mechanisms, establish regional centers for modern irrigation and training programs to upskill specialists and adopt water-saving technologies.

The Minister said the ultimate aim is to protect citizens’ interests, ensure security, and promote sustainable development.

Earlier, Qazinorm reported that Kazakhstan sent 4.8 bln cu m of water for irrigation this year.