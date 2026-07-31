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    EU wildfires burn 435,000 hectares of forest this year

    06:22, 31 July 2026

    Since the start of this year, wildfires have destroyed a record 4,350 square kilometers of forest across EU member states, according to the EU’s specialized center, EFFIS, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.

    EU wildfires burn 435,000 hectares of forest this year
    Photo credit: AI-generated image/ChatGPT

    According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), 1,407 wildfires have occurred in Europe this year.

    “As of 29 July 2026, the area affected by fires has reached 434,976 hectares. This exceeds both the area recorded by the same date in 2025, when 346,836 hectares had burnt,” the center said.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that rising wildfire risks across Europe prompted the European Commission to launch its largest-ever deployment under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, mobilizing unprecedented resources to support member states.

    Wildfires EU Europe Natural disasters Incidents World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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