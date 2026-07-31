EU wildfires burn 435,000 hectares of forest this year

According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), 1,407 wildfires have occurred in Europe this year.

“As of 29 July 2026, the area affected by fires has reached 434,976 hectares. This exceeds both the area recorded by the same date in 2025, when 346,836 hectares had burnt,” the center said.

Spain & France Wildfires 2026 | Caption Europe is battling one of its most devastating wildfire seasons in recent history.



Massive fires fueled by extreme heat, drought, and strong winds have scorched vast areas of Spain and southwestern France, forcing hundreds of thousands of… pic.twitter.com/qaldtFR8Hl — France Safety Travel (@francesafetytra) July 30, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that rising wildfire risks across Europe prompted the European Commission to launch its largest-ever deployment under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, mobilizing unprecedented resources to support member states.