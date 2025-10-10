EN
    Uzbekistan to host the first Peace Forum

    09:34, 10 October 2025

    On October 15-16, the First Peace Forum will be held in Fergana, aiming to strengthen peace in the region and foster mutually beneficial cooperation, UzA reports.

    Fergana to host the first Peace Forum 
    Photo credit: UzA

    The event will be attended by representatives of the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and other international organizations, as well as officials from state and public institutions, and entrepreneurs from Batken region (Kyrgyzstan) and Sughd region (Tajikistan).

    «It is a great honor for us to host this event», said Professor and Rector of Fergana State University Bakhodirjon Shermuhammadov. «Our university has previously hosted international forums, but this time we have carried out special preparations».

    Participants in the meeting will discuss issues related to the development of trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties between the regions.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
