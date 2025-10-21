EU to present new cooperation proposal on Trans-Caspian Corridor in Tashkent

The proposal will be presented for discussion and further work at the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Investors and Connectivity Forum in Tashkent on November 27.

The statement followed the Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity held on October 20 in Luxembourg, bringing together representatives from EU Member States, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

The meeting was co-chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, and Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela.

The discussions addressed security, stability, and resilience in the Black Sea region, and focused on cross-regional connectivity with Central Asian countries. Participants explored ways to enhance linkages between Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia amid an evolving geopolitical environment.

In the area of transport, the talks emphasized strengthening the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and initiating dialogue to expand connections between the EU, Black Sea countries, Türkiye, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

According to the Co-Chairs’ conclusions, the upcoming proposal will build on existing platforms and involve International Financial Institutions, private investors, and like-minded partners. It will also include a mapping of existing expertise and an analysis of connectivity needs to guide discussions on priority investments and measures for improving soft connectivity.

Noteworthy, cargo transportation via Trans-Caspian Corridor has grown sixfold for 5 years.