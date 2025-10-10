EU to launch 6 more artificial intelligence factories

"The newly selected AI Factories will join the 13 previously chosen sites, forming an interconnected network of AI hubs ready to drive innovation across Europe," Euro HPC said in a statement.

It stated that the last six countries identified will establish AI factories and new systems optimized for AI to further expand the AI infrastructure in Europe.

The AI Factory in Spain will also include an experimental platform, which will serve as a cutting-edge infrastructure for developing and testing innovative AI models and applications, as well as promoting collaboration across Europe, according to the statement.

The AI ​​factories will also provide a single-point service nationwide, and that they will provide comprehensive support to European AI startups, small and medium enterprises, and researchers.

It noted that six new AI factories will be supported by an investment of over €500 million ($578.6 million) from the EU and its member states, which will expand Europe's high-performance computing capacity and accelerate the use of artificial intelligence in key sectors.

"This expansion strengthens Europe’s position as a global leader in artificial intelligence and ensures that AI solutions can be developed, tested, and scaled within a digitally sovereign European ecosystem," it added.

As previously reported, European airports were disrupted by an AI ransomware attack.