The three institutions reviewed progress on the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap six months after it was signed and pledged to deliver tangible results for European citizens and businesses.

The roadmap focuses on cutting red tape, removing barriers within the Single Market, improving productivity and providing clean, affordable energy. It also aims to promote social justice and a more inclusive Europe.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the institutions were making progress in reducing administrative burdens and deepening integration across sectors. Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin stressed the need to maintain momentum, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the need to complete the Single Market so that energy, capital, innovation and ideas can move freely across borders.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that foreign-controlled enterprises accounted for just 1% of businesses in the EU in 2024 but generated nearly a quarter of the bloc’s total value added and employed 16% of its workforce.