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    EU economy: Foreign-owned firms generate nearly quarter of value added

    06:37, 10 October 2026

    Foreign-controlled enterprises made up just 1% of market producer businesses in the EU in 2024 but accounted for nearly a quarter of the bloc’s total value added and 16% of its workforce, according to Eurostat data, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    EU economy: Foreign-owned firms generate nearly quarter of value added
    Photo credit: WAM

    Of these enterprises, 59% were controlled by entities based in other EU countries, while 41% were controlled by entities outside the bloc.

    Luxembourg had the highest share of foreign-controlled enterprises, at 28%, followed by Estonia at 12%. In all other EU countries, the share was 5% or less, ranging from 0.3% in Poland and Italy to 5% in Croatia.

    Foreign-controlled enterprises accounted for the largest shares of value added in Ireland (72%), Luxembourg (62%) and Slovakia (50%). The lowest shares were recorded in France (15%), Italy (18%) and Germany (18%).

    Their share of employment was highest in Luxembourg, where they accounted for 45% of jobs. Ireland, Slovakia and Romania each recorded a 28% share. At the other end of the scale, foreign-controlled enterprises accounted for 8% of jobs in Greece and 10% in both Cyprus and Italy.

    The figures cover only market producer enterprises – businesses whose output is mostly or entirely sold on the market – rather than all businesses in the economy.

    Earlier, it was reported that about 175,000 auto workers took part in protests across Germany against job cuts and plant closures.

    EU Economy Business, companies Employment Statistics Society Europe World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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