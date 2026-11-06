EU releases €4.36bn in aid to Ukraine

The payment includes €3.7 billion in macro-financial assistance to support Ukraine’s budget and €658 million for defence procurement.

The budget support is the second of three instalments planned for 2026 under a macro-financial assistance programme totalling €8.35 billion. Ukraine met all 12 policy conditions required to receive the payment, including adopting legislation to tax income earned through digital platforms, removing VAT exemptions for low-value commercial imports and improving tax compliance. Other measures covered budget planning, public investment management, customs modernisation and external auditing.

The additional €658 million is the seventh defence payment under the loan. It will fund the procurement of drones, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems and air defence ammunition. Most of the funding will go towards purchasing equipment from Ukrainian companies, supporting the country's defence industry.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the latest disbursement would help Ukraine maintain essential public services and address urgent military needs as it approaches its fifth wartime winter.

The Commission said €25.2 billion in EU financial support remains available to Ukraine for the rest of 2026. This includes around €20.9 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan – €11.9 billion to support Ukraine’s defence industrial capacity and €9 billion in budget support – as well as almost €4.4 billion under the Ukraine Facility.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EU and its member states have provided €235.9 billion in overall support, including €3.8 billion from proceeds generated by immobilised Russian assets.

The Ukraine Support Loan, established in February 2026, provides for up to €90 billion in assistance. It has two main components: support for Ukraine’s defence capabilities and industry, and funding to address its budgetary needs and maintain financial stability.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. First Lady Melania Trump would bring Russian and Ukrainian representatives together at the White House.