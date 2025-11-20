EU Raw Materials Week 2025 features inaugural special session on CA

Kazakhstan was represented at the high-level form by a delegation led by Deputy Industry and Construction Minister Rakhymzhan Issakulov.

This year’s forum brought together over 1,000 representatives of government agencies, research and academic circles from round the globe. Delivering their remarks were Stéphane Séjourné, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, and Jozef Síkela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships.

Kazakhstan regularly takes part in the EU Raw Materials Week as a leading partner of the European Union in Central Asia in critical raw materials.

The EU Raw Materials Week 2025 featured the first-ever special session, dedicated to cooperation between the EU and Central Asian nations. So, representatives of the Directorates-General of the European Commission concerned, as well as the Kazakh and Uzbek ministries exchanges views and assessed cooperation prospects in the rare earth metals sector.

In his remarks, Issakulov outlined the current situation and development potential of the rare earth metals sector. The participants of the event also discussed the outcomes of the roadmap for 2025/26, and new points of the roadmap for 2026/27.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Kazakhstani delegation had several meetings with European companies and organizations, that signaled their readiness for cooperation and implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan.

