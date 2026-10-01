EU member states appoint judges to European Union courts

According to the European Council, Niels Fenger of Denmark has been reappointed as a judge of the Court of Justice for a six-year term running from October 7, 2027, to October 6, 2033.

Andria Buhagiar of Malta and Ivan Stoynev of Bulgaria have been appointed judges of the General Court for their first terms. Their mandates will run until August 31, 2031.

The Court of Justice of the European Union comprises two courts: the Court of Justice and the General Court. EU member states appoint judges by common accord after consulting a panel that assesses candidates’ suitability.

Earlier, it was reported that about 175,000 auto workers took part in protests across Germany against job cuts and plant closures.