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    175,000 workers protest auto job cuts in Germany

    21:15, 21 September 2026

    About 175,000 auto workers on Monday took part in protests across Germany against job cuts and plant closures, the IG Metall union said, Anadolu reported.

    175,000 workers protest auto job cuts in Germany
    Photo credit: Pexels

    Workers from all major carmakers and dozens of large and small suppliers joined protests at around 280 locations, including automotive centers such as Wolfsburg, Zwickau and Stuttgart, the union said in a statement.

    According to IG Metall, employees from Volkswagen, VW subsidiaries, suppliers and partner companies in development and transport participated in the protests. In Salzgitter, employees from MAN and Bosch joined the protests.

    Ahead of upcoming wage negotiations, IG Metall is demanding greater investment in German production sites and the preservation of the 35-hour working week. The union also urged the government to help protect the industry by lowering electricity prices and reducing bureaucracy.

    Germany’s car industry is under growing strain from tougher competition from China, factories running below capacity and the expensive shift to electric vehicles. In response, a number of automakers and suppliers have rolled out restructuring plans to cut costs, stoking fears of large-scale layoffs and potential plant shutdowns.

    Earlier, it was reported that Volkswagen is recalling 208,724 vehicles in the US due to a steering system defect.

     

    Germany EU World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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