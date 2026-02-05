EU lawmakers restart work on U.S. trade deal

The deal was reached in July 2024 between Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. It sets U.S. tariffs at 15% on European Union exports, while the EU committed to fully remove its tariffs on American goods.

Parliamentary work on the agreement had been suspended after Washington threatened tariffs against several EU member states over their refusal to allow the United States to acquire Greenland, which belongs to Denmark.

“Trade committee members remain committed to advancing work on the two legislative proposals expeditiously, provided the U.S. respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Union and its member states, and honors the terms of the Turnberry Deal,” said Bernd Lange, chair of the Parliament’s trade committee. He added that a committee vote could take place on 24 February.

Discussions among political groups were tense. Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe and the Greens pushed for a clause allowing suspension of the deal in case of new threats to Greenland. The European People’s Party argued for swift progress to provide certainty for businesses.

“The EPP Group seeks to restore momentum in EU-U.S. trade relations by providing certainty for European businesses and reinforcing the transatlantic partnership,” said Croatian MEP Željana Zovko, the group’s negotiator, in a statement.

A final parliamentary vote is expected in March.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that negotiations on Greenland had begun and expressed hope for a positive outcome for both the United States and Europe.