EU, Kazakhstan strengthen Trans-Caspian Transport Route cooperation

The seminar brought together representatives of government agencies, international financial institutions, national companies, development partners, and the private sector to review progress and discuss next steps for strengthening transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia. The seminar was co-chaired by Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleska Simkic.

The event took place ahead of a high-level meeting on the Trans-Caspian Transport Route scheduled for June 23, 2026, aimed at expanding cooperation among all countries along the corridor.

Ambassador Simkic stated that through the EU's €30 million Trans-Caspian Transport Support Programme and other projects, the European Union is supporting the modernization of facilities at the Port of Aktau and preparations for the comprehensive upgrade of the Beyneu–Sekseul road, as well as facilitating the approximation and digitalization of cross-border procedures. Together with EU banks and businesses, EU member states, and Central Asian partners, she added, they are achieving concrete successes in making the corridor faster and more reliable.

Photo source: Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan

It is noted that Kazakhstan plays a vital role as a major Eurasian transport hub. In recent years, cargo volumes along the route have increased more than 3.5 times, while transit time between China and Europe has significantly decreased thanks to various infrastructure projects and improved transport processes. Since 2024, the European Union and international financial institutions have allocated approximately €2.5 billion for specific projects in the region.

During the seminar, participants discussed the modernization of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk, the development of road, rail, and logistics infrastructure along the main TITR corridors, the mobilization of private investment, and other measures to further enhance the corridor's efficiency.

Concluding the meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in infrastructure development, digital transformation, regulatory improvement, and new investment projects to further strengthen the role of the Trans-Caspian Transport Route as one of Eurasia's key trade and transport arteries.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Cypriot partners to join the Trans-Caspian Corridor project.