EU invested USD 200 bln in Kazakhstan over past 20 years

He said over the past years, the dialogue between Central Asia and the European Union has strengthened. Political stability, economic progress in the region, and mutual ties based on friendship gave the impetus to bringing Central Asia-EU relations to the strategic partnership.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan remains committed to strengthening ties with the EU within relations based on mutual trust and common interests.

The EU is a large trading and investment partner of Kazakhstan. Last year, mutual commodity turnover neared 50 billion US dollars which constitutes 35% of Kazakhstan's foreign trade. For the past 20 years, the European Union has invested 200 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan. 80% of the EU’s commodity turnover in Central Asia falls on Kazakhstan. Over a thousand companies work in our country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

To note, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan remains a reliable supplier of hydrocarbons to Europe. He added Kazakhstan accounts for 13% of the total oil imports to the EU, with the most shipped through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.